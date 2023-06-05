Golden Bears Dominate 2023 IRA National Championship, Sweep Heavyweight Events

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Cal swept the heavyweight events, Princeton won the men’s and women’s lightweight eights, and Williams won both Div. III eights at the 2023 Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta.

“What an amazing day and week for the team,” Cal head coach Scott Frandsen said. “For the last couple years, the main idea has been to build the best and the deepest team that we possibly can. And what a statement to that today. To have every boat win, that’s a credit to all the guys that raced today. And when the pressure was on and they needed their best race, every single boat put it together. It’s also a credit to the 25 or so guys that are back on campus or at home that aren’t here. They’ve been pushing that depth all the way up through the team, so this is just an amazing day for the crews that raced and a statement for the team as a whole.”

The University of Washington took second place in the varsity eight event.

“Today, having our best race on our last day is what we shoot for, and I think we did that,” said UW head coach Michael Callahan, “especially in the varsity eight. I’m really proud of how they raced.”