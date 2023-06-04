Golden Bears Dominate 2023 IRA National Championship, Sweep Heavyweight Events

STAFF REPORTS | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Cal swept the heavyweight events, Princeton won the men’s and women’s lightweight eights, and Williams won both Div. III eights at the 2023 Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta.

The University of Washington took second place in the varsity eight event.

“Today, having our best race on our last day is what we shoot for, and I think we did that,” said UW head coach Michael Callahan, “especially in the varsity eight. I’m really proud of how they raced.”