The Boys in the Boat Movie Sneak Preview: Not Perfect, But Solid

STAFF REPORTS

A rower who has seen the final cut of the movie adaptation of The Boys in the Boat but is not authorized to comment on it called it “good… not perfect, but a really solid movie on the order of Chariots of Fire.” Directed by George Clooney and featuring Callum Turner as Joe Rantz and Peter Guinness as George Pocock, it’s the most-anticipated rowing film in years.

Based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 nonfiction best-seller, the movie was entangled in the Weinstein Company debacle. It’s scheduled to be released in theaters and on Amazon Prime next Christmas or possibly Thanksgiving.