USRowing Foundation Adds Two New Trustees

USRowing is pleased to announce the addition of Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss as Trustees to the USRowing Foundation (USRF).

“Cameron and Tyler bring terrific perspectives as collegiate and elite rowers to the USRowing Foundation,” said USRF Chair Bill McNabb, former Chairman and CEO of Vanguard. “This rowing background, combined with their significant business experience, makes them valued allies and advocates for some of the Foundation’s immediate and long-term priorities.”

“Cameron and Tyler have a long history of supporting rowing at every level – from grassroots to elite,” said USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus. “We are incredibly fortunate to have them with us as we look to grow and amplify the sport of rowing in this country.”

Cameron Winklevoss (New York, N.Y.)

Co-Founder of Winklevoss Capital Management and Gemini

Tyler Winklevoss (New York, N.Y.)

Co-Founder of Winklevoss Capital Management and Gemini

There are currently 27 USRowing Foundation Trustees who represent a wide breadth of professional expertise and rowing connections. A full list of USRF Trustees can be found here.