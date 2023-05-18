2023 ACRA Championship in Oak Ridge, May 19-21

STORY BY CHIP DAVIS | PHOTO BY BARRY HOUCHIN

Over 1,500 college rowers have come to Oak Ridge, Tenn., to decide the national championships of American collegiate club rowing at the 2023 American Collegiate Rowing Association Championships. The ACRA regatta is the first of three national championships, with the varsity openweight women’s NCAA championships next on Memorial Day weekend in Camden, N.J., followed by the varsity men’s heavyweight and lightweight and women’s lightweight IRA national championships June 2-4 on Lake Mercer, N.J.

Over 300 crews representing more than 70 collegiate rowing clubs from across America will compete in 157 races on Oak Ridge’s Melton Hill Lake, ending with the women’s and men’s top eights at 12:30 and 1 p.m., respectively, on Sunday.

Defending champion George Washington University is the favorite on the men’s side, with Bowdoin and Vanderbilt seeded a close one-two in the women’s eights.