Women’s Rowing Wins A-10 Championship

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY GEORGE WASHINGTON ATHLETICS

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – For the first-time ever, George Washington women’s rowing is the A-10 Conference champion.



The Championship came down to a duel between GW and defending champion Rhode Island in the Varsity 8. After the Second Varsity 8 won its Grande Final for the second-consecutive year, the stage was set for the battle between GW and the Rams in the Varsity 8, with the winner taking the conference crown and advancing to the NCAA Championship, May 26-28, in Cherry Hill, NJ.



In the end, it was GW by open water. The Buff and Blue cruised to the win by almost 13 seconds, erupting in celebration as it crossed the finish line in 7:22.89, for its first-ever Championship, punching its ticket to NCAAs, ahead of the second-place Rhode Island squad who finished in 7:35.68.



The 2V8 laid the groundwork for the celebration by also topping the Rams by close to eight seconds to win its Grande Final (7:59.485 to 8:07.475). GW also placed in the top three in the 3V8, second to Rhode Island in 8:29.216, and in the Varsity 4, third behind Rhode Island and Duquesne in 9:13.606.

GW was deservedly well-represented on All-Conference teams, with Ezi Emenike , Naomi Lee and Alexa Nealy named First Team All-Conference, and Anna Golbus earning a place on the Second Team.



In the team standings, GW finished three points ahead of Rhode Island, with Fordham taking third in the A-10.

For her team’s efforts and her overall guidance of the program, Head Coach Marci Robles was named A-10 Coach of the Year.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Rowing Selection Show will air Tuesday, May 16th at 6:30 PM ET on NCAA.com.