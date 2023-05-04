COURTESY IRCA
PHOTO COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS, BY ZACH FRANZEN
|IRCA/IRA Men’s Heavyweight Varsity 8 Poll
|5/3/2023
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|University of California – Berkeley (11)
|299
|1
|2
|Yale University (1)
|284
|2
|3
|University of Washington
|281
|3
|4
|Syracuse University
|259
|5
|5
|Dartmouth College
|240
|6
|6
|Princeton University
|235
|4
|7
|Harvard University
|226
|7
|8
|Stanford University
|220
|9
|9
|Northeastern University
|203
|8
|10
|Brown University
|197
|10
|11
|University of Wisconsin
|176
|11
|12
|Cornell University
|164
|14
|13
|Boston University
|160
|13
|14
|University of Pennsylvania
|152
|12
|15
|Drexel University
|126
|15
|16
|US Naval Academy
|113
|T-16
|17
|Georgetown University
|110
|T-16
|18
|Oregon State University
|97
|19
|19
|Holy Cross
|84
|18
|20
|Columbia University
|73
|22
|21
|La Salle University
|64
|23
|22
|Colgate University
|49
|21
|23
|Temple University
|46
|20
|24
|University of California – San Diego
|24
|24
|25
|Gonzaga University
|11
|NR
|Others Receiving Votes: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (5), Jacksonville University (2)
|IRCA/IRA Men’s Heavyweight 2nd Varsity 8 Poll
|5/3/2023
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|University of California – Berkeley (10)
|298
|1
|2
|Brown University (2)
|286
|2
|3
|University of Washington
|271
|3
|4
|Syracuse University
|264
|5
|5
|Dartmouth College
|249
|4
|6
|Yale University
|238
|6
|7
|Harvard University
|236
|7
|8
|Princeton University
|220
|8
|9
|Northeastern University
|200
|9
|10
|University of Pennsylvania
|185
|11
|11
|Stanford University
|177
|10
|12
|Boston University
|170
|12
|13
|US Naval Academy
|158
|13
|14
|University of Wisconsin
|149
|14
|15
|Cornell University
|138
|15
|16
|Temple University
|111
|19
|17
|La Salle University
|96
|18
|18
|Holy Cross
|95
|20
|19
|Oregon State University
|88
|16
|20
|Drexel University
|85
|17
|21
|Georgetown University
|49
|21
|22
|University of California – San Diego
|43
|22
|23
|Gonzaga University
|29
|23
|24
|Columbia University
|23
|NR
|25
|St. Joseph’s University
|15
|24
|Others Receiving Votes: Hobart University (14), Colgate University (9), Santa Clara University (2), Jacksonville University (2)
|IRCA/IRA Men’s Heavyweight 3rd Varsity 8 Poll
|5/3/2023
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|University of Washington (11)
|275
|T-1
|2
|University of California – Berkeley (1)
|262
|T-1
|3
|Yale University
|254
|3
|4
|Harvard University
|238
|4
|5
|Brown University
|229
|5
|6
|Dartmouth College
|214
|T-6
|7
|Syracuse University
|201
|T-6
|8
|Princeton University
|195
|8
|9
|US Naval Academy
|183
|9
|10
|Cornell University
|160
|10
|11
|Boston University
|154
|T-11
|12
|University of Pennsylvania
|140
|T-11
|13
|Northeastern University
|134
|13
|14
|University of Wisconsin
|131
|14
|15
|Drexel University
|103
|15
|16
|Holy Cross
|93
|17
|17
|Temple University
|81
|19
|18
|Oregon State University
|64
|16
|19
|Hobart University
|55
|18
|20
|Santa Clara University
|48
|20
|Others Receiving Votes: University of California – San Diego (43), Gonzaga University (19), Jacksonville University (16), St. Joseph’s University (14), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2)
|IRA Ten Eyck Team Points
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Previous
|1
|University of California – Berkeley
|285
|1
|2
|University of Washington
|270
|2
|3
|Yale University
|257
|3
|4
|Syracuse University
|243
|5
|5
|Dartmouth College
|237
|4
|6
|Brown University
|227
|6
|7
|Harvard University
|225
|7
|8
|Princeton University
|214
|8
|9
|Northeastern University
|180
|9
|T-10
|Boston University
|154
|11
|T-10
|University of Pennsylvania
|154
|10
|12
|Cornell University
|150
|15
|13
|University of Wisconsin
|147
|12
|T-14
|Stanford University
|141
|14
|T-14
|US Naval Academy
|141
|13
|16
|Drexel University
|100
|16
|17
|Holy Cross
|85
|18
|18
|Oregon State University
|80
|17
|19
|Temple University
|70
|19
|20
|Georgetown University
|56
|20
|21
|La Salle University
|52
|21
|T-22
|Columbia University
|29
|26
|T-22
|University of California – San Diego
|29
|22
|24
|Hobart College
|18
|23
|25
|Gonzaga University
|17
|27
|T-26
|Colgate University
|15
|24
|T-26
|Santa Clara University
|15
|25
|28
|Jacksonville University
|6
|29
|29
|St. Joseph’s University
|3
|28
|IRCA/IRA Men’s Lightweight 8+ Poll
|5/3/2023
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Princeton (4)
|93
|2
|2
|Columbia University (6)
|87
|1
|3
|Yale University
|75
|4
|4
|Cornell University
|74
|3
|5
|Harvard University (1)
|69
|5
|6
|University of Pennsylvania
|58
|7
|7
|US Naval Academy
|47
|6
|8
|Georgetown University
|36
|8
|9
|Dartmouth College
|29
|9
|10
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|20
|10
|11
|Mercyhurst University
|10
|11
|IRCA/IRA Men’s Lightweight 2V8+ Poll
|5/3/2023
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Princeton (9)
|81
|1
|2
|Cornell University
|67
|2
|3
|Harvard University (1)
|64
|6
|4
|Columbia University
|60
|3
|5
|University of Pennsylvania
|50
|5
|6
|Yale University
|44
|4
|7
|US Naval Academy
|33
|7
|8
|Georgetown University
|22
|8
|9
|Dartmouth College
|19
|9
|10
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|10
|9
|IRCA/IRA Men’s Lightweight Team Points Poll
|5/3/2023
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Princeton University
|54
|T-1
|2
|Columbia University
|46.5
|T-1
|3
|Cornell University
|43.5
|3
|4
|Yale University
|40.5
|4
|5
|Harvard University
|39
|5
|6
|University of Pennsylvania
|33
|T-6
|7
|Georgetown University
|22.5
|8
|8
|Dartmouth College
|18
|9
|9
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|13.5
|10
|10
|Mercyhurst University
|6
|11
Comments are closed.