STORY COURTESY AAC
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 30.
BOAT OF THE WEEK
SMU – Varsity 8
Cox: Sasha Radovanovic
Stroke: Meg Flanagan
7: Megan Hewison
6: Daisy Butterworth
5: Alice Fahey
4: Hannah Richardson
3: Emily Baker
2: Nicole Campbell
Bow: Gracie Condon
The Mustangs competed on Redwood Shores in Redwood City, Calif., last week. SMU finished second to No. 7 Cal, 6:17.6-6:25.6, in the morning session on Saturday and was within 6.5 seconds of No. 4 Stanford in the afternoon session, 6:12.0-6:18.5. On Sunday, SMU defeated (RV) Iowa by 2.8 seconds, 6:51.0-6:53.8.
The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings
12 – SMU
Upcoming Schedule
May 6
Sacramento State at UC Davis | West Sacramento, Calif.
May 14
American Athletic Conference Championships | Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
