American Athletic Conference Announces Weekly Rowing Honors

STORY COURTESY AAC

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 30.

BOAT OF THE WEEK

SMU – Varsity 8

Cox: Sasha Radovanovic

Stroke: Meg Flanagan

7: Megan Hewison

6: Daisy Butterworth

5: Alice Fahey

4: Hannah Richardson

3: Emily Baker

2: Nicole Campbell

Bow: Gracie Condon

The Mustangs competed on Redwood Shores in Redwood City, Calif., last week. SMU finished second to No. 7 Cal, 6:17.6-6:25.6, in the morning session on Saturday and was within 6.5 seconds of No. 4 Stanford in the afternoon session, 6:12.0-6:18.5. On Sunday, SMU defeated (RV) Iowa by 2.8 seconds, 6:51.0-6:53.8.

The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings

12 – SMU

Upcoming Schedule

May 6

Sacramento State at UC Davis | West Sacramento, Calif.

May 14

American Athletic Conference Championships | Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.