RIVERSPORT to host 2023 USRowing Central Youth Championships and Red Bull Wings for Life World Run

COURESTY OKC RIVERSPORT

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 24)- RIVERSPORT will host rowing clubs from Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas for racing, district championships and the opportunity to qualify for the USRowing Youth National Championship. The event is expected to bring over 1400 junior rowers plus parents and coaches to downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

The same weekend, RIVERSPORT will host runners in the Red Bull Wings for Life World Run, a fundraiser benefiting the Wings for Life Foundation as it works to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

“The USRowing Central Youth Championships is a critical race for juniors rowing programs in the region”, said OKC RIVERSPORT Juniors Rowing Head Coach Eric Gehrke. “This race qualifies teams for Youth Nationals in June and has become a priority on everyone’s calendar.”

The regatta features 49 events with top finishers qualifying for the USRowing Youth National Championships held June 8-11 in Sarasota, Florida. The Central Youth Championships is one of the largest youth regattas in the country.

“Oklahoma City is proud to host USRowing Central Youth Championships as it presents a unique opportunity for growth. This event brings over 1000 visitors, resulting in local exposure and increased revenue for businesses in the city”, said Executive Director of the RIVERSPORT Foundation Mike Knopp.

Spectators are invited to attend the racing at the RIVERSPORT’s Finish Line Tower or along the Oklahoma River’s 2000m race course. In addition, food trucks, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase.

USRowing Central Youth Championships racing will be held on the Oklahoma River on Saturday, May 7, 7:30a – 5:30p and Sunday, May 8, 7:30a – 3:45p. https://www.riversportokc.org/events/usrowing-central-youth-rowing-championship/

The Red Bull run begins at 6:00a Sunday. This global event is expected to take part through the Wings for Life World Run app with over 100,000 runners participating around the world. https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/wings-for-life-world-run

RIVERSPORT Whitewater Rafting and Adventures will be open Saturday and Sunday, 11a-6p. Guests can buy a day pass or get 30% off season memberships. Big Water Grill and Kayak Café will be open and offer a fast, casual menu.