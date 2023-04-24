Top-ranked Texas Tops No. 10 Virginia in Monday Rowing Action

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UVA ATHLETICS

EARLYSVILLE, Va. – No. 1 Texas won all four races against No. 10 Virginia in Monday morning (April 24) rowing action at Rivanna Reservoir.

The Longhorns defeated the Cavaliers in the Varsity Four (7:12.7-7:22.7), Second Varsity Four (7:18.6-7:38.4), Second Varsity Eight (6:28.9-6:37.9) and Varsity Eight (6:17.1-6:24.7).

“We ran into a buzzsaw today with Texas,” Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer said. “They were more than ready for us after having a tough Saturday at Princeton. Texas is strong, fit and well-coached, and they took it to us today. We will respond in every way possible going forward.”

The Cavaliers welcome North Carolina, Tennessee and Navy at the UVA Invite on Saturday, April 29 at Rivanna Reservoir.

Results

Monday, April 24

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 1 Texas

Varsity Four: 1. Texas, 7:12.7, 2. Virginia, 7:22.7

Second Varsity Four: 1. Texas, 7:18.6, 2. Virginia, 7:38.4

Second Varsity Eight: 1. Texas, 6:28.9, 2. Virginia, 6:37.9

Varsity Eight: 1. Texas, 6:17.1, 2. Virginia, 6:24.7

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: ViVi Van Ingen, Stroke: Lauren Jochims, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Lauren Benedict, 5: Leia Till, 4: Cillian Mullen, 3: Catherine Williams, 2: Kate Kelly, Bow: Eva Frohnhofer

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Janet Conklin, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Sky Dahl, 6: Kelsey Gems, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Bella Carter, 3: Larkin Brown, 2: Lily Jarrett, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Nora Grabcheski, Stroke: Addison Luce, 3: Nel Straub, 2: Izzie Begley; Bow: Kate McGee

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Zoe Tekeian, Stroke: Sarah Bradford, 3: Jenna Hajji, 2: Bianka Smeulders; Bow: Grace Lebo