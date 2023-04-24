No. 4 Women’s Open Crew Takes Down No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Yale

STORY COURTESY PRINCETON ATHLETICS

PHOTO COURTESY PRINCETON ATHLETICS, BY ROW2K

PRINCETON – The No. 4 Princeton Women’s Open Rowing Team took down the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Yale Bulldogs, capturing the Eisenberg Cup and ending Texas’ 22-race winning streak.

The Tigers 1V led the entire race but held off a furious Texas rally over the final 250 meters and earned the victory (6:24.2) by .8 seconds (6:25.0). Texas had won 22 consecutive races before today and had their boats go 76-0 during that time.

Yale (6:30.0) and Princeton (6:32.5) crossed the line ahead of Texas (6:32.6) in the 2V while the Tigers’ varsity four (7:22.3) also earned a victory by three-tenths of a second.

Yale’s 3V (6:56.3) and Texas B4 (7:27.9) also corralled wins.

“It was a privilege to host these outstanding programs,” said Princeton head coach Lori Dauphiny . “We are proud of the racing throughout for all our boats. It is a testament to the good work and to the team!”

Princeton welcomes Penn to Lake Carnegie next Saturday (Apr. 29).

Varsity 8

Princeton 6:24.2

Texas 6:25.0

Yale 6:28.4

2nd Varsity 8

Yale 6:30.0

Princeton 6:32.5

Texas 6:32.6

Varsity Four

Princeton 7:22.3

Texas 7:22.6

Yale 7:26.8

3V8/4V8

Yale 3V 6:56.3

Princeton 3V 7:02.5

Princeton 4V 7:28.1

B4/ C4 Fours

Texas 7:27.9

Yale 7:31.5

Princeton 7:42.8

Yale C 7:48.8