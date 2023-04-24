STORY COURTESY PRINCETON ATHLETICS
PHOTO COURTESY PRINCETON ATHLETICS, BY ROW2K
PRINCETON – The No. 4 Princeton Women’s Open Rowing Team took down the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Yale Bulldogs, capturing the Eisenberg Cup and ending Texas’ 22-race winning streak.
The Tigers 1V led the entire race but held off a furious Texas rally over the final 250 meters and earned the victory (6:24.2) by .8 seconds (6:25.0). Texas had won 22 consecutive races before today and had their boats go 76-0 during that time.
Yale (6:30.0) and Princeton (6:32.5) crossed the line ahead of Texas (6:32.6) in the 2V while the Tigers’ varsity four (7:22.3) also earned a victory by three-tenths of a second.
Yale’s 3V (6:56.3) and Texas B4 (7:27.9) also corralled wins.
“It was a privilege to host these outstanding programs,” said Princeton head coach Lori Dauphiny. “We are proud of the racing throughout for all our boats. It is a testament to the good work and to the team!”
Princeton welcomes Penn to Lake Carnegie next Saturday (Apr. 29).
Varsity 8
Princeton 6:24.2
Texas 6:25.0
Yale 6:28.4
2nd Varsity 8
Yale 6:30.0
Princeton 6:32.5
Texas 6:32.6
Varsity Four
Princeton 7:22.3
Texas 7:22.6
Yale 7:26.8
3V8/4V8
Yale 3V 6:56.3
Princeton 3V 7:02.5
Princeton 4V 7:28.1
B4/ C4 Fours
Texas 7:27.9
Yale 7:31.5
Princeton 7:42.8
Yale C 7:48.8
