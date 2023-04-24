 Press "Enter" to skip to content

No. 4 Women’s Open Crew Takes Down No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Yale

Monday, April 24, 2023

STORY COURTESY PRINCETON ATHLETICS
PHOTO COURTESY PRINCETON ATHLETICS, BY ROW2K

PRINCETON – The No. 4 Princeton Women’s Open Rowing Team took down the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Yale Bulldogs, capturing the Eisenberg Cup and ending Texas’ 22-race winning streak.

The Tigers 1V led the entire race but held off a furious Texas rally over the final 250 meters and earned the victory (6:24.2) by .8 seconds (6:25.0). Texas had won 22 consecutive races before today and had their boats go 76-0 during that time.

Yale (6:30.0) and Princeton (6:32.5) crossed the line ahead of Texas (6:32.6) in the 2V while the Tigers’ varsity four (7:22.3) also earned a victory by three-tenths of a second.

Yale’s 3V (6:56.3) and Texas B4 (7:27.9) also corralled wins.

“It was a privilege to host these outstanding programs,” said Princeton head coach Lori Dauphiny. “We are proud of the racing throughout for all our boats. It is a testament to the good work and to the team!”

Princeton welcomes Penn to Lake Carnegie next Saturday (Apr. 29). 

Varsity 8
Princeton        6:24.2
Texas               6:25.0
Yale                 6:28.4

2nd Varsity 8
Yale                 6:30.0
Princeton        6:32.5
Texas               6:32.6

Varsity Four
Princeton        7:22.3
Texas               7:22.6
Yale     7:26.8

3V8/4V8
Yale 3V             6:56.3
Princeton 3V   7:02.5
Princeton 4V   7:28.1

B4/ C4 Fours
Texas               7:27.9
Yale                 7:31.5
Princeton        7:42.8
Yale C              7:48.8

Published in News

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.

Copyright 2023 - The Independent Rowing News, Inc.