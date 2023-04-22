STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS
SEATTLE – The Washington women’s rowing team won the Simpson Cup with a thrilling win over California in the final race of the annual UW-California Dual Regatta Saturday morning on Montlake Cut.
The Huskies’ varsity eight was dead even with the Cal crew throughout the early portion of the race, and stretched the lead to win by just under six seconds, with roughly one boat-length of open water separating the two old rivals.
Washington finished the varsity eight race in 6:14.770, while Cal’s time was 6:20.719.
Washington also won the varsity four race while the Golden Bears earned wins in the second varsity eight, third varsity eight and the novice eight/fourth varsity eight events.
The men’s and women’s Cal Dual was a part of the rowing programs’ Title IX Celebration, recognizing the 50th anniversary of the passing of the landmark law. Following the races, the UW varsity’s racing shell was dedicated in honor of Catherine “Kit” Green, a longtime UW athletic department employee and pioneer in women’s athletics.
“I’m really happy with that result,” said UW head coach Yasmin Farooq. “What made it extra special was that they raced in the ‘Kit Green,’ which we dedicated today. Kit was in the coaches’ launch with me and got to watch the whole race.
“We have been so fortunate with all of the support of all who came before this generation, beginning with the women from the 1970s, who started the Title IX endowment in honor of the 50th anniversary,” Farooq continued. “For us to be able to race in that boat with Kit watching made it a really great day.”
The second varsity eight race was the closest of the day, as the Bears crossed the finish line in 6:20.339, just over six-tenths of a second in front of Washington (6:20.984). Initially, however, the race officials ruled it a “dead heat” as the Washington shell collided with two geese.
However, after the regatta was complete, the two head coaches and the race referee amicably arrived at a decision to award the race to Cal, by the original margin.
Cal led the varsity four race early one, but the UW had closed the gap by the 1,000-meter mark. In the second half the race, Washington stretched its lead and won by about two both lengths of open water, with times of 7:09.620 to 7:16.468
Cal won the third varsity eight race by about 12.5 seconds and the Bears’ fourth varsity crew beat the UW novice eight by just over three seconds.
Next up for the Huskies is the Windermere Cup/Opening Day Regatta, May 6 on Montlake Cut, when the UW will welcome men’s and women’s crews from Australia. The weekend kicks off with the Twilight Sprints the night before, Friday, May 5, at 8:00 p.m.
WASHINGTON WOMEN’S LINEUPS
Varsity Eight
Shell: Kit Green
Cox: Nina Castagna (Cincinnati, Ohio/Walnut Hills)
Stroke: Ella Cossill (Waikato, New Zealand )
7: Elena Collier-Hezel (Buffalo, N.Y./Park School/Michigan)
6: Madi Frampton (Tumwater, Wash.)
5: Angharad Broughton (Cardiff, Wales, U.K.)
4: Nikki Martincic (Newtown, Sydney, Australia)
3: Abby Adebiyi (London, England, U.K.)
2: Jordan Freer (Lotus, Calif./El Dorado/UCSB)
Bow: Aisha Rocek (Como, Italy)
Second Varsity Eight
Shell: Dottie Simpson
Cox: Grace Murdock (Roswell, Ga./Milton)
Stroke: Mira Calder (Victoria, B.C., Canada/Claremont)
7: Dimitra Tsamopoulou (Athens, Greece)
6: Ava Meuleman (Seattle, Wash./Roosevelt)
5: Sofie Sand (Rochester, Wash./Rochester)
4: Grace Vander Griend (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome)
3: Leah Nash (Chatham, Mass./Monomoy)
2: Shakira Mirfin (Invercargill, New Zealand)
Bow: Victoria Park (Bellevue, Wash./The Bush School)
Varsity Four
Shell: Sam & Raz
Stroke: Cait Whittard (St. Catharines, Ont., Canada)
3: Brigit O’Rourke (West Seattle, Wash./Vashon Island)
2: Renee Hopper (Preston, Wash./Issaquah)
Bow: Jeri Rhodes (St. Louis, Mo./Michigan)
Cox: Carina Baxter (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Oak Ridge)
Third Varsity Eight
Shell: Title IX Tenacity
Cox: Olivia Murdock (Atlanta, Ga./Milton)
Stroke: Claire Surbeck (Bellevue, Wash./International School)
7: Eliza Perry (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome)
6: Grace Epp (Redmond, Wash./Redmond)
5: Claire Marion (San Marcos, Calif./San Marcos)
4: Haley Stoker (Bellingham, Wash./Bellingham)
3: Allison Jakeway (Maple Ridge, B.C., Canada)
2: Brianna Hoffman (Poulsbo, Wash./North Kitsap)
Bow: Molly Wiser (Leavenworth, Wash./Cascade)
Novice Eight
Shell: Jenni Vesnaver-Hogan
Cox: Camille Randall (Seattle, Wash./Seattle Prep)
Stroke: Danielle Lohrenz (Minnetonka, Minn./Minnetonka)
7: Luella Bowersock (Austin, Texas/Austin)
6: Cami Martin (Seattle, Wash./Nathan Hale)
5: Izzy Peters (Ferndale, Wash./Squalicum)
4: Margaret Young (San Anselmo, Calif./Williams)
3: Caitlin Hane (Irvine, Calif./University)
2: Claudia Horton (Olympia, Wash./Olympia)
Bow: Ellie Nemeth (Olympia, Wash./A.G. West Black Hills)
