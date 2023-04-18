 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2023 Women’s Sprints Poll #2

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Rank1VPoints
1Brown1.19
2Syracuse1.75
3Harvard-Radcliffe3.13
4Rutgers4.25
5Columbia5.25
6Boston University6.50
7Northeastern6.71
8Drexel8.31
9Dartmouth8.71
10Cornell10.56
11URI10.75
12Michigan State11.00
13UMASS12.00
14Temple12.13
15Georgetown13.00
16Boston College14.38
17Colgate16.25
18Marist16.44
Rank2VPoints
1Brown1.13
2Syracuse1.88
3Harvard-Radcliffe2.81
4Rutgers4.13
5Boston University5.69
6Columbia6.06
7Northeastern6.38
8tDartmouth8.82
8tMichigan State8.88
8tDrexel9.56
11URI10.69
12Cornell10.88
13Temple11.63
14UMASS12.88
15Boston College13.31
16Georgetown14.44
17Colgate16.31
18Marist16.56
RankV4 “A”Points
1Brown1.13
2Syracuse1.88
3Harvard-Radcliffe3.19
4Rutgers3.88
5Northeastern5.44
6Columbia6.19
7Boston University6.63
8tMichigan State8.31
8tDartmouth9.12
10Drexel10.63
11URI10.69
12Cornell10.81
13Boston College12.13
14UMASS12.38
15Georgetown13.19
16Temple13.38
17Colgate16.33
18Marist16.56
Rank3V8Points
1Brown1.00
2Syracuse2.75
3Northeastern4.58
4Rutgers4.75
5Columbia4.83
6Harvard-Radcliffe5.08
7Boston University6.85
8Michigan State8.33
9Dartmouth8.38
10Drexel8.42
11Cornell10.00
12URI11.50
13Temple12.00
14UMASS12.17
15Boston College12.67
RankV4 “B”Points
1Brown1.08
2Syracuse1.83
3Rutgers3.00
4Harvard-Radcliffe4.69
5Columbia5.58
6Boston University5.85
7Northeastern6.08
8Michigan State8.18
9Cornell8.91
10tURI9.17
10tTemple9.45
12Boston College10.58
13Georgetown10.67
14Colgate12.58
Rank4V8Points
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers2.67
3Syracuse2.89
4Northeastern3.78
5Columbia4.89
6Michigan State5.00
7Boston College6.11
RankV4 “C”Points
1Brown1.10
2Michigan State4.11
3Rutgers2.56
4Syracuse2.22
5Temple4.22

Published in News

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.

Copyright 2023 - The Independent Rowing News, Inc.