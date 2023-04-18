Press "Enter" to skip to content
|Rank
|1V
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.19
|2
|Syracuse
|1.75
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.13
|4
|Rutgers
|4.25
|5
|Columbia
|5.25
|6
|Boston University
|6.50
|7
|Northeastern
|6.71
|8
|Drexel
|8.31
|9
|Dartmouth
|8.71
|10
|Cornell
|10.56
|11
|URI
|10.75
|12
|Michigan State
|11.00
|13
|UMASS
|12.00
|14
|Temple
|12.13
|15
|Georgetown
|13.00
|16
|Boston College
|14.38
|17
|Colgate
|16.25
|18
|Marist
|16.44
|Rank
|2V
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.13
|2
|Syracuse
|1.88
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|2.81
|4
|Rutgers
|4.13
|5
|Boston University
|5.69
|6
|Columbia
|6.06
|7
|Northeastern
|6.38
|8t
|Dartmouth
|8.82
|8t
|Michigan State
|8.88
|8t
|Drexel
|9.56
|11
|URI
|10.69
|12
|Cornell
|10.88
|13
|Temple
|11.63
|14
|UMASS
|12.88
|15
|Boston College
|13.31
|16
|Georgetown
|14.44
|17
|Colgate
|16.31
|18
|Marist
|16.56
|Rank
|V4 “A”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.13
|2
|Syracuse
|1.88
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.19
|4
|Rutgers
|3.88
|5
|Northeastern
|5.44
|6
|Columbia
|6.19
|7
|Boston University
|6.63
|8t
|Michigan State
|8.31
|8t
|Dartmouth
|9.12
|10
|Drexel
|10.63
|11
|URI
|10.69
|12
|Cornell
|10.81
|13
|Boston College
|12.13
|14
|UMASS
|12.38
|15
|Georgetown
|13.19
|16
|Temple
|13.38
|17
|Colgate
|16.33
|18
|Marist
|16.56
|Rank
|3V8
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Syracuse
|2.75
|3
|Northeastern
|4.58
|4
|Rutgers
|4.75
|5
|Columbia
|4.83
|6
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|5.08
|7
|Boston University
|6.85
|8
|Michigan State
|8.33
|9
|Dartmouth
|8.38
|10
|Drexel
|8.42
|11
|Cornell
|10.00
|12
|URI
|11.50
|13
|Temple
|12.00
|14
|UMASS
|12.17
|15
|Boston College
|12.67
|Rank
|V4 “B”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.08
|2
|Syracuse
|1.83
|3
|Rutgers
|3.00
|4
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|4.69
|5
|Columbia
|5.58
|6
|Boston University
|5.85
|7
|Northeastern
|6.08
|8
|Michigan State
|8.18
|9
|Cornell
|8.91
|10t
|URI
|9.17
|10t
|Temple
|9.45
|12
|Boston College
|10.58
|13
|Georgetown
|10.67
|14
|Colgate
|12.58
|Rank
|4V8
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|2.67
|3
|Syracuse
|2.89
|4
|Northeastern
|3.78
|5
|Columbia
|4.89
|6
|Michigan State
|5.00
|7
|Boston College
|6.11
|Rank
|V4 “C”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.10
|2
|Michigan State
|4.11
|3
|Rutgers
|2.56
|4
|Syracuse
|2.22
|5
|Temple
|4.22
