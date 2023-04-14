No. 9 Virginia Heads to Ivy Invite April 15-16

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UVA ATHLETICS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 9 Virginia returns to action at the Ivy Invite on Friday (April 15) and Saturday (April 16) on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J.

The Cavaliers will race No. 4 Princeton and Columbia on Saturday at 11 a.m. and No. 10 Penn, No. 16 Rutgers and Cornell at 3 p.m.

UVA concludes action at the Ivy Invite on Sunday morning vs. No. 6 Brown and Cornell at 9 a.m.

The Cavaliers will have six crews (Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four, Third Varsity Eight and Third Varsity Four competing at the event.

Virginia opened the spring season by winning 10 of 13 races at the ACC-B1G Dual on March 31-April 1 at the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won five of seven races against then-No. 14 Ohio State and five of six races vs. then-No. 9 Michigan. UVA’s Varsity Eight won both of its races to claim ACC Crew of the Week honors.