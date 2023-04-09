Golden Bears Continue Hot Streak, Go Undefeated at Pac-12 Challenge and Ebright Invitational

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ZACH FRANZEN, COURTESY CAL ATHLETICS

The No. 1-ranked Cal Golden Bears men’s rowing program built on its success from the San Diego Crew Classic, finishing the weekend of April 8-9 with an 18-0 record across two regattas.

Cal took on Syracuse, Northeastern, Boston, and Wisconsin, at the Pac-12 Challenge at Redwood Shores in Redwood City, Calif. and finished the regatta with wins across the board.

“Obviously Syracuse is a pretty quick opponent and a quick program,” Cal head coach Scott Frandsen said. “We needed to be at our best to give them a good race and I think the varsity definitely did that. The second varsity had a fairly gritty performance to win their race. I’m pleased and I think there was a lot learned over the weekend and we’ll adjust and learn from that. Hopefully that puts us in a good position for the rest of the season and specifically the Washington dual in two weeks.”

At the Ebright Invitational on the Oakland Estuary in Oakland, Calif., the Bears’ fourth-varsity eight, fifth-varsity eight, and freshman eight competed against crews from Orange Coast and Santa Clara. Cal’s eights won all three of their races.

“Today followed a similar theme for the weekend of trying different lineups,” Cal assistant coach Brandon Shald said. “Across the board we raced lineups that we hadn’t raced before, and I think that everyone performed at a pretty high level. We were running an aggressive kind of first 1,500 meters and then kind of working on the end bits and pieces to keep it clean.”

Results from the Pac-12 Challenge here.