American Athletic Conference Announces Weekly Rowing Honors

STORY COURTESY AAC

PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF TULSA ATHLETICS

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 2.

BOAT OF THE WEEK

Tulsa– Varsity 8

Cox: Isabella Musollino

Stroke: Anna Shaw

7: Becky Coleman

6: Emily Bell

5: Karen Undset

4: Darya Vyrupayeva

3: Madlen Markova

2: Ermioni Lamprianidou

Bow: Johanna Kristof

The Golden Hurricane’s Varsity 8 won the Grand Final at the Sunshine State Invitational April 1 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. Tulsa crossed the line in a time of 6:29.49, ahead of Miami (6:31.15), Drexel (6:34.79), Louisville, Wisconsin, Michigan State, UCF and North Carolina. The crew advanced to the Grand Final by winning its heat on Friday, March 31 in 6:33.80, ahead of Louisville (6:37.20), Drexel, Kansas, Old Dominion, Jacksonville and Kansas State.

The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings

15 – SMU

RV – Tulsa

RV – UCF

RV – Old Dominion

Upcoming Schedule

April 7-8

UCF, SMU at Big Ten Invitational | Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

April 8

Old Dominion and Temple at Murphy Cup | Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pa.

April 15

Temple and Tulsa vs. Michigan State and Miami | Grand River Park in Lansing, Mich.

April 15-16

Sacramento State at Triton Invitational | Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.