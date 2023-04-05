STORY COURTESY AAC
PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF TULSA ATHLETICS
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winner of the league’s Boat of the Week honor covering action through April 2.
BOAT OF THE WEEK
Tulsa– Varsity 8
Cox: Isabella Musollino
Stroke: Anna Shaw
7: Becky Coleman
6: Emily Bell
5: Karen Undset
4: Darya Vyrupayeva
3: Madlen Markova
2: Ermioni Lamprianidou
Bow: Johanna Kristof
The Golden Hurricane’s Varsity 8 won the Grand Final at the Sunshine State Invitational April 1 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. Tulsa crossed the line in a time of 6:29.49, ahead of Miami (6:31.15), Drexel (6:34.79), Louisville, Wisconsin, Michigan State, UCF and North Carolina. The crew advanced to the Grand Final by winning its heat on Friday, March 31 in 6:33.80, ahead of Louisville (6:37.20), Drexel, Kansas, Old Dominion, Jacksonville and Kansas State.
The American in the Pocock CRCA National Rankings
15 – SMU
RV – Tulsa
RV – UCF
RV – Old Dominion
Upcoming Schedule
April 7-8
UCF, SMU at Big Ten Invitational | Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.
April 8
Old Dominion and Temple at Murphy Cup | Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pa.
April 15
Temple and Tulsa vs. Michigan State and Miami | Grand River Park in Lansing, Mich.
April 15-16
Sacramento State at Triton Invitational | Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.
