UW Wins Both Races Vs. UC San Diego

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY UW ATHLETICS

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Washington men’s rowing team opened up the spring season with wins over UC San Diego in two races Saturday on Otay Lake. The races wrapped up a week-long camp in Chula Vista.

Washington’s varsity eight won the first race with a time of 5:47.23. In the second race, featuring the UW’s second, third and fourth varsity eights, the second eight won in 5:47.23.

“It was good to line up against another team today at the conclusion of our training camp,” said UW head coach Michael Callahan . “The boats were able to withdraw valuable lessons, and it’s exciting to be on the race course for the 2022-2023 season.”

The Huskies travel across the country to Sarasota, Fla., where next Saturday, the Huskies will take on Brown and Yale in the Sunshine State Invitational at Nathan Benderson Park.