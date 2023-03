CRI Upgrades

Community Rowing, Inc. completed a fleet overhaul with new Shimano shoe systems in all the club’s singles, doubles, fours, quads, and racing eights. CRI offers members a group-order discount to buy their own shoes to clip in and out of any of the fleet’s shells. CRI also upgraded their computer logbook to RegattaCentral, allowing members to reserve boats, sign them in and out, and record workouts.