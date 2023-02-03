Radcliffe Lightweight Rowing Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

COURTESY CRIMSON ATHLETICS

PHOTO BY PHIL TOR

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.. – Radcliffe lightweight rowing released its 2023 spring schedule, Sarah Baker, The David K Richards ’61 Family Head Coach for Radcliffe Lightweight Crew, announced February 1. The Black and White will race in seven different events in the spring including the Eastern Sprints and the IRA National Championships.



Radcliffe opens the season with the Class of 2004 Cup at Georgetown on Mar.26 on the Occoquan Reservoir. The Black and White will defend the cup after defeating Georgetown in the season opener last year. The team returns to the Charles River the following week to face Princeton for the Class of 1999 Cup on Apr.1.



Following the Class of 1999 Cup, Radcliffe will meet up with Charles River rivals Boston University and MIT to defend the Muri Cup and vie for the Beanpot on Apr.8. Harvard then heads down to Cherry Hill, N.J for the Knecht Cup Regatta on Apr. 9-10. At the 2022 event the team earned a silver medal in the lightweight eight and gold in the lightweight four. The Black and White then return to Cambridge yet again to face Bates College on Apr. 23 before beginning its championship races.



Radcliffe heads to the Eastern Sprints in Worcester, MA, on Apr.30 where they look to top their 2022 results of medaling in every event. The season concludes at the IRA National Championships on June 2-4 in West Windsor, N.J.