Best of 2022: Para Rower of the Year

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Para rower Roman Polianskyi from Donbass, Ukraine, added European and world titles to his status as reigning Paralympic champion in 2022, all while his country endures Russia’s invasion. According to World Rowing, Polianskyi has been able to relocate to Poland after cutting short his participation in a team training camp in Turkey to return home to deal with family matters. Rowing is hard. Para rowers face additional challenges. Polianskyi has met them all and earned victories at the European, world, and Paralympic levels.