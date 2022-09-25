U.S. Women Pick Up Two More Medals on Second-to-Last Day of 2022 World Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTOS BY LISA WORTHY

With only one day left at the 2022 World Rowing Championships, the United States picked up two more medals in the women’s lightweight double and the women’s pair.

Molly Reckford and Michelle Sechser finished second behind Great Britain’s Emily Craig and Imogen Grant.

“The speed of the field is amazing,” Reckford told USRowing. “In our preparations today, we said that the first half was going to be crazy, everyone is going to go for it, and they didn’t disappoint. I always try to keep it internal, so I didn’t even look out of the gunnels until at least the 500. We don’t feel like we did anything wrong. We could have cleaned up the steering a little, and we maybe didn’t reach our full speed, but it’s still a race that we’re both really proud of. We know that there is still work to do and that’s also exciting.”

In the women’s pair, Madeline Wanamaker and Claire Collins finished third behind The Netherlands in second, and the Kiwis who finished first.

“We got off the line pretty well,” Wanamaker told USRowing. “We had GB pushing out to a fast start, and we just pushed off them the whole time. (We) took a move around the 1,000, which was our plan, and I think we had our best sprint of the regatta and came away with a medal, which is incredible.”

“It’s amazing, especially after our Tokyo debacle being in the B final,” Wanamaker said of winning a medal. “It was great to just make this final to begin with and to come away with a medal is just icing on the cake. To be up here with Olympic medalists is great, and hopefully, it is a good start for the quad, and we can keep going.”

The U.S. has three more crews racing for medals on the final day of the 2022 event.