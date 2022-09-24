U.S. Picks Up First Medal on Day Six of 2022 World Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

United States rowers Solveig Imsdahl and Elaine Tierney picked up a silver medal in the women’s lightweight pair on the fifth day of racing at the 2022 World Rowing Championships.

The pair finished second behind Italy.

“We had an aggressive start, but it was just a good piece all around,” Imsdahl told USRowing. “Every part of it was solid. We stayed aggressive the whole time. We were still internal, but we were working off some other crews. We tried to stick with Italy and then we started to push off Germany.”

The U.S. came up short of the podium in the other six races its boats were competing in. Russell Gernaat in the men’s PR2 single finished fifth; Jennifer Fitz-Roy finished fourth in the women’s PR2 single; Pearl Outlaw and Todd Vogt finished fifth in the PR3 mixed double; Harrison Tsavaris and Justin Stevens finished sixth in the men’s lightweight pair; the lightweight men’s quad finished fifth; and, in a two-boat final, the women’s lightweight quad finished second behind Italy.

In addition to the crews rowing for medals, the United States also advanced two more crews to the finals in the women’s double and men’s eight.

Three additional crews will race in the A finals on September 24. Racing begins at 10:00 CET.