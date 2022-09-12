World Rowing Reports Doping Violation by British Rower Christopher Bailey

World Rowing announced that it has found British rower Christopher Bailey in violation of Article 14.3 of the World Rowing Anti-Doping Rules.

According to World Rowing, a sample was collected from Bailey at the 2022 World Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships. The sample revealed the presence of Drostanolone and its metabolite 3α-hydroxy-2α-methyl-5a-androstan-17-one—which is a banned substance.

Bailey will now be ineligible for four years beginning April 25, 2022 and ending April 24, 2026. He also is disqualified from all competitive results on February 26, 2022, including forfeiture of medals, points, and prizes according to the World Rowing decision.