Results from Day Three of the 2022 World Masters Regatta

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY WORLD ROWING/DETLEV SEYB/MYROWINGPHOTO.COM

It was another high-octane day of rowing on the third day of the 2022 World Masters Regatta on the waters of Dagueys Lake in the heart of Libourne, France.

Racing on September 8 included races 301-335.