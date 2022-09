Day One of 2022 World Rowing Masters Championships Complete

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY WORLD ROWING/DETLEV SEYB/MYROWINGPHOTO.COM

The first day of the 2022 World Rowing Masters Championships concluded September 7 on Dagueys Lake in Libourne, France.

116 races took place on the first day of the event.

Racing will continue throughout the rest of the week