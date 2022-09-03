Gronewold Hired to Lead Craftsbury Outdoor Center’s Sculling Efforts

STAFF REPORTS

World Rowing Champion Sara Gronewold has been selected to replace outgoing sculling director Troy Howell at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center in Craftsbury Common, Vermont.

Gronewold has been coaching at Craftsbury’s sculling camps for more than two decades.

“I find it extremely rewarding to witness people’s progress with their sculling over the course of their camps,” Gronewold said. “I’m thrilled to be able to play a more central role in that. I have always felt like I’m learning right alongside the campers by listening to the other coaches and studying how people integrate the coaching they receive into their stroke(s).”

Howell is leaving the Center to pursue a teaching and coaching position at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

“Troy’s tenure as director of the sculling program was transformational,” Craftsbury Outdoor Center Associate Director Kevin MacDermott said. “In combination, Troy’s passion for sculling, dedication to the mission of Craftsbury, devotion to his fellow coaches, and mastery of pedagogy led to an extraordinary era for the program.”