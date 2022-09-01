Calder Takes Reigns as Brentwood’s New Head of Rowing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

David Calder has started a new position as Head of Rowing at British Columbia’s Brentwood College School. The four-time Olympian and 1996 graduate of the school won the silver medal with fellow Brentwood alum Scott Frandsen at the 2008 Beijing Games. Most recently, Calder served as Director of Rowing British Columbia, the governing body for rowing in the province. Brentwood, the co-educational boarding high school, sits on the water, just north of Victoria and hosts the annual Brentwood International Regatta, which drew almost 400 crews from 19 schools and clubs for its 50th edition in May, 2022. Brentwood’s rowing program, founded by Tony Carr and John Queen, has produced 23 Olympians.