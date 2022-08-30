La Salle Picks Up Two Coaches for Rowing Programs

Jimmy McInerney and Noah Legendre have joined La Salle University’s rowing coaching staff.

McInerney has joined the men’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

“I could not be more excited to come back and coach the team I spent four years on,” said McInerney. “During my time at La Salle I have seen the team rapidly improve, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue to contribute to the team’s success.”

McInerney rowed for La Salle and graduated in 2022.

“I am excited to announce our new assistant coach, Jimmy McInerney . Jimmy was last year’s captain of the team and someone who was instrumental in the success we had,” said La Salle head men’s rowing coach Ivo Krakic. “Jimmy was also an excellent student, double major graduate with summa cum laude honors. He is an embodiment of what it means to be an Explorer. I am very excited to work with him again and see him develop as an amazing coach.”

Legendre has joined the women’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

“I am very excited to announce Noah as our new assistant coach. His experience coaching women’s rowing at the youth level and leading them to national titles is incredibly valuable,” said La Salle women’s rowing head coach Kelsey Franks. “During the interview process, I had the opportunity to speak with a few of Noah’s former athletes and it was clear that he is skilled at empowering young women in this sport. Our student-athletes will benefit from Noah’s experience and passion for rowing.”

Legendre says he’s excited about the future.

“I am very excited to be a part of this historic rowing program here at La Salle,” said Legendre. “I am even more excited to see what the future of La Salle women’s rowing will bring.”