Medelinskaite Joins Coaching Staff at UCLA

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

University of Central Florida graduate and former graduate assistant at West Virginia University Marija Medelinskaite will join the women’s rowing coaching staff at the University of California Los Angeles UCLA head coach Previn Chandraratna announced August 24.

“As a decorated Division I rower with both solid junior and Division I coaching experiences under her belt, Marija is the complete package,” Chandraratna said. “We are delighted to have her aboard.”

Medelinskaite earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at Central Florida with a minor in early childhood education and development. She graduated with her master’s degree in coaching and sports education from West Virginia in 2022.