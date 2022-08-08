Fluhr Joins Bulldogs

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO COURTESY

The men’s heavyweight rowing coaching staff at Yale University has a new member in Matt Fluhr, the program announced August 8.

Fluhr joins the Bulldogs in New Haven after having spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Navy. Fluhr is a graduate of the Naval Academy and spent six years serving in the Navy.

“We are very pleased to announce that Matt Fluhr will be joining our staff,” Steve Gladstone, Yale’s Craig W. Johnson ’68 Head Coach of Heavyweight, said. “Matt attended the U.S. Naval Academy from 2008 to 2012 and served as their plebe coach from 2019 to 2022. The values of team, discipline, and individual initiative that he learned at the Naval Academy match the operating principles that have been at the core of Yale Heavyweight Crew. Our program will be strengthened by his presence.”