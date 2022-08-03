WinTech Donates Shells to USRowing Program

WinTech donated two rowing shells in July to USRowing’s STEM to Stern program. The donation of the two eights for middle-schoolers across the country is the first of its kind.

“Having WinTech as a sponsor is going to support clubs that are doing incredible work in making rowing more welcoming,” said Will Bott, director of STEM to Stern. “I’m thrilled that we can partner with them to make rowing more diverse, accessible, and competitive.”

The aim of the donation, WinTech said, is to help more athletes get on the water.

“STEM to Stern is helping change our sport for the better by focusing on creating a diverse and inclusive environment for teams to grow on and off the water,” said Brent Keuch, WinTech’s director of marketing. “We at WinTech and King Racing are about getting more people on the water, because this sport changes lives forever.”