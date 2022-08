Filippi Announced as the Official Boat Supplier of the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships & Beach Sprint Finals

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Italian boat manufacturer Filippi has been tabbed as the exclusive boat supplier of the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships & Beach Sprint Finals in Pembrokeshire, Great Britain.

The events are scheduled to take place October 7-9 and 14-16.