World Rowing Confirms Upcoming Coastal and Beach Sprint Champs

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals in Pembrokeshire, Great Britain, are now confirmed, according to World Rowing.

The events will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022.

World Rowing also reminded member federations that they are responsible “to exercise maximum care for its club and team members before, during and after the event. All participants must follow the measures in the OC COVID-19 Response Plan at all times.”