Sechser, Reckford Secure Gold Medal on Final Day of World Rowing Cup II

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The United States had a strong showing at the 2022 World Rowing Cup II finishing the regatta with seven medals.

Michelle Sechser and Molly Reckford took the top spot in the women’s lightweight double and will be bringing a gold medal back to the States.

In addition to the women’s lightweight double, the United States also won a silver medal in the women’s pair, and bronze in the men’s pair, women’s double sculls, men’s four, and men’s single sculls on Sunday. Mary Jones Nabel won the gold medal in the lightweight women’s single sculls for the United States on Saturday.

Full results from the event here.