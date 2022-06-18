United States Continues Streak of Success at World Rowing Cup II, Jones Nabel Wins Women’s Lightweight Single

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO COURTESY WORLD ROWING

For Mary Jones Nabel, make that a two-peat.

The American sculler finished first in the women’s lightweight single at World Rowing Cup II June 18 on Lake Malta in Poznan, Poland, which is her second straight win on the World Rowing Cup circuit after winning the same event at World Rowing Cup I.

Jones Nabel wasn’t the American with a successful day of racing.

Molly Reckford and Michelle Sechser won the women’s lightweight double semifinal to advance to the A final, both U.S. women’s double’s advanced to tomorrow’s A finals, Ben Davison advanced to the A finals in the men’s single, Justin Best and Michael Grady advanced to the A final in the men’s pair, the women’s four advanced to the A final, and the men’s lightweight double of Jasper Liu and Zach Heese advanced to the A final.

In addition to the boats that qualified today, three other U.S. crews will race in the A finals on June 19. Full results from the event here.