Time Trials at 2022 USRowing Youth Nationals Set Semi’s, Lower-Level Finals

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Crews are one step closer to racing for national titles after the first day of racing at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championships.

The race is taking place at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida. The first day of the event consisted solely of time trials in all 33 events offered at the regatta.

If time trials are an indicator of exciting racing to come, spectators will want to make time to watch the women’s eight semifinals taking place tomorrow. The delta between 1st and 12th was only ten seconds with the top six crews only separated by mere seconds.

RowAmerica Rye, Chicago, and PRNA/Mercer took the top three spots in the time trial.

In the men’s eight time trial, there was a bit more separation in the first few positions—Greenwich had the fastest time defeating Newport and Marin by five and six seconds, respectively. The times between positions six and twelve were only two seconds, though which has the potential to lead to exciting racing in the semi’s.

Racing picks back up at Nathan Benderson Park 7:30 a.m. east June 10. Full results and schedule here.