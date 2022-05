Brown’s Cooke Named Heavyweight Ivy League Coach of the Year

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

Brown University’s heavyweight men’s rowing coach, Paul Cooke was named the Heavyweight Ivy League Coach of the Year Thursday.

Cooke has been at the helm of the Bear’s program since 2002. The crew recently finished runner-up to Yale at the 2022 Eastern Sprints Regatta.

The program will compete June 3-5 at the 2022 IRA National Championship.