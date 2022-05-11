USRowing Announces New Apparel Partner

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

USRowing announced that Australian apparel company 776BC will be the organization’s official and exclusive apparel provider under a three-year agreement.

“We are excited to partner with 776BC to provide gear for our national team athletes,” said Josy Verdonkschot, USRowing Chief High Performance Officer. “776BC has a proven track record in providing quality rowing gear for athletes at the highest level of competition. Their background as rowers provides a unique perspective, and we look forward to working with them to help our athletes perform at their highest level.”

According to USRowing, 776BC will provide gear to all U.S. national teams including the Olympic, Paralympic, senior, under 23, and junior national teams, as well as the USRowing staff. 776BC also will sell team-branded apparel and merchandise through their website and USRowing’s online store.

776BC was founded in Melbourne, Australia by two-time Olympic rower and Beijing silver medalist Cameron McKenzie-McHarg and Kate McKenzie-McHarg.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with USRowing and for America’s best rowers to be training and competing using 776BC products and technology,” Cameron McKenzie-McHard said. “We share a passion for performance and look forward to working to support the athletes and team on their journey towards Paris in 2024.”

The full USRowing + 776BC collection can be viewed here.