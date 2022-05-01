Host Crew Sweeps Competition at the Longhorn Invitational

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

Despite the University of Alabama having to step out of the competition due to Covid protocols, the Longhorn Invitational went on as scheduled.

For the host crew, the University of Texas, the regatta went very well.

“Today was a great day in every respect. The team did a terrific job, and I’m glad the event came together so well. It was impressive on many levels,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill. “Each boat stepped up and really showed some speed.”

The Ohio State University also had a successful regatta placing second in three out of the four races including the varsity eight.

A list of full results from the 2022 Longhorn Invitational can be viewed here.