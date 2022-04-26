 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Women’s Sprints Polls #2 — April 26

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PROVIDED BY THE IRA

Poll #2 – WSPRINTS 2022April 27, 2022
Rank1VPoints
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers1.93
3Boston University3.66
4Harvard-Radcliffe4.06
5Northeastern5.25
6Georgetown5.85
7Drexel6.32
8Temple8.04
9Columbia8.64
10Dartmouth9.71
11Cornell10.44
12UMASS10.51
13Boston College11.70
14Rhode Island12.63
15Marist14.03
16Colgate15.09
17Holy Cross15.82
Rank3V8Points
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers1.60
3Harvard-Radcliffe2.80
4Boston University4.10
5Northeastern4.40
6Columbia5.20
7Cornell5.90
8Drexel6.00
9Dartmouth6.10
10Boston College7.30
11Temple8.80
12UMASS9.90
Rank2VPoints
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers1.93
3Boston University3.66
4Harvard-Radcliffe3.86
5Drexel5.39
6Northeastern7.25
7Dartmouth7.58
8tColumbia8.18
8tCornell8.18
8tTemple8.18
11Boston College9.97
12Georgetown10.57
13Rhode Island11.77
14UMASS12.30
15Marist13.96
16Colgate15.23
17Holy Cross15.69
RankV4 “B”Points
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers2.00
3Columbia3.73
4Boston University3.82
5Harvard-Radcliffe4.18
6Dartmouth5.18
7Cornell5.55
8Northeastern7.36
9Marist8.00
10tGeorgetown8.09
10tTemple8.09
12Harvard-Radcliffe8.18
13Rhode Island8.27
14UMASS10.36
RankV4 “A”Points
1Brown1
2Rutgers2.33
3Columbia4.79
4Northeastern4.92
5Harvard-Radcliffe4.99
6Boston University5.05
7Drexel6.72
8tCornell8.11
8tDartmouth8.11
10Georgetown8.64
11Boston College9.57
12Temple11.10
13Rhode Island12.03
14UMASS12.57
15Marist14.43
16Colgate14.63
17Holy Cross15.69
Rank4V8Points
1Rutgers1.00
2Harvard-Radcliffe1.50
3Boston College2.00
RankV4 “C”Points
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers1.75
3Boston University2.75
4Harvard-Radcliffe3.25
5Northeastern3.75
6Rhode Island5.00

