Women’s Sprints Polls #2 — April 26

PROVIDED BY THE IRA
|Poll #2 – WSPRINTS 2022
|April 27, 2022
|Rank
|1V
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|1.93
|3
|Boston University
|3.66
|4
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|4.06
|5
|Northeastern
|5.25
|6
|Georgetown
|5.85
|7
|Drexel
|6.32
|8
|Temple
|8.04
|9
|Columbia
|8.64
|10
|Dartmouth
|9.71
|11
|Cornell
|10.44
|12
|UMASS
|10.51
|13
|Boston College
|11.70
|14
|Rhode Island
|12.63
|15
|Marist
|14.03
|16
|Colgate
|15.09
|17
|Holy Cross
|15.82
|Rank
|3V8
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|1.60
|3
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|2.80
|4
|Boston University
|4.10
|5
|Northeastern
|4.40
|6
|Columbia
|5.20
|7
|Cornell
|5.90
|8
|Drexel
|6.00
|9
|Dartmouth
|6.10
|10
|Boston College
|7.30
|11
|Temple
|8.80
|12
|UMASS
|9.90
|Rank
|2V
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|1.93
|3
|Boston University
|3.66
|4
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.86
|5
|Drexel
|5.39
|6
|Northeastern
|7.25
|7
|Dartmouth
|7.58
|8t
|Columbia
|8.18
|8t
|Cornell
|8.18
|8t
|Temple
|8.18
|11
|Boston College
|9.97
|12
|Georgetown
|10.57
|13
|Rhode Island
|11.77
|14
|UMASS
|12.30
|15
|Marist
|13.96
|16
|Colgate
|15.23
|17
|Holy Cross
|15.69
|Rank
|V4 “B”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|2.00
|3
|Columbia
|3.73
|4
|Boston University
|3.82
|5
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|4.18
|6
|Dartmouth
|5.18
|7
|Cornell
|5.55
|8
|Northeastern
|7.36
|9
|Marist
|8.00
|10t
|Georgetown
|8.09
|10t
|Temple
|8.09
|12
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|8.18
|13
|Rhode Island
|8.27
|14
|UMASS
|10.36
|Rank
|V4 “A”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1
|2
|Rutgers
|2.33
|3
|Columbia
|4.79
|4
|Northeastern
|4.92
|5
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|4.99
|6
|Boston University
|5.05
|7
|Drexel
|6.72
|8t
|Cornell
|8.11
|8t
|Dartmouth
|8.11
|10
|Georgetown
|8.64
|11
|Boston College
|9.57
|12
|Temple
|11.10
|13
|Rhode Island
|12.03
|14
|UMASS
|12.57
|15
|Marist
|14.43
|16
|Colgate
|14.63
|17
|Holy Cross
|15.69
|Rank
|4V8
|Points
|1
|Rutgers
|1.00
|2
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|1.50
|3
|Boston College
|2.00
|Rank
|V4 “C”
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|1.75
|3
|Boston University
|2.75
|4
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|3.25
|5
|Northeastern
|3.75
|6
|Rhode Island
|5.00
