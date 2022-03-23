Texas, Central Oklahoma, Wellesley Continue to Top Pocock/CRCA Poll

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Texas (16)
|489
|1
|2.
|Stanford University (9)
|468
|2
|3.
|University of Michigan
|389
|4
|4.
|Yale University
|388
|11
|5.
|University of Washington
|384
|3
|6.
|University of Virginia
|372
|5
|7.
|Ohio State University
|353
|6
|8.
|Brown University
|295
|7
|9.
|University of California, Berkeley
|275
|8
|10.
|Rutgers University
|268
|9
|11.
|Princeton University
|252
|10
|12.
|Duke University
|229
|14
|13.
|Syracuse University
|177
|12
|14.
|Southern Methodist University
|174
|13
|15.
|University of Southern California
|173
|15
|16.
|University of California, Los Angeles
|108
|18
|17.
|University of Alabama
|93
|16
|18.
|Indiana University
|80
|NR
|19.
|Oregon State University
|74
|NR
|20.
|University of Tennessee
|68
|20
Others Receiving Points: U.S. Naval Academy (36), University of Pennsylvania (23), Washington State University (20), University of Wisconsin (17), Clemson University (13), University of Notre Dame (10), Harvard University (9), Northeastern University (5), University of Louisville (2), University of Tulsa (2), Boston University (2), University of California, San Diego (1), University of Central Florida (1).
Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (5)
|200
|1
|2.
|Mercyhurst University
|147
|2
|3.
|Barry University
|126
|5
|4.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|115
|7
|5.
|Western Washington University
|113
|4
|6.
|Seattle Pacific University
|104
|6
|7.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|48
|3
|8.
|Cal Poly Humboldt
|47
|8
Others Receiving Points: None
Division III Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|Wellesley College (8)
|148
|1
|2.
|Bates College (2)
|142
|2
|3.
|WPI
|128
|3
|4.
|Ithaca College
|122
|4
|5.
|Williams College
|103
|5
|6.
|Smith College
|97
|6
|7.
|Hamilton College
|75
|7
|8.
|Wesleyan University
|58
|9
|9.
|US Coast Guard Academy
|57
|8
|10.
|Trinity College
|50
|10
|11t.
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|47
|11t
|11t.
|Clark University
|47
|11t
|13.
|Pacific Lutheran University
|38
|13
|14.
|University of Rochester
|32
|NR
|15.
|Washington College
|20
|14
Others Receiving Points: Mount Holyoke College (15), William Smith College (13), Colby College (7), Franklin & Marshall College (2).
