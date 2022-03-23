Texas, Central Oklahoma, Wellesley Continue to Top Pocock/CRCA Poll

Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Texas (16) 489 1 2. Stanford University (9) 468 2 3. University of Michigan 389 4 4. Yale University 388 11 5. University of Washington 384 3 6. University of Virginia 372 5 7. Ohio State University 353 6 8. Brown University 295 7 9. University of California, Berkeley 275 8 10. Rutgers University 268 9 11. Princeton University 252 10 12. Duke University 229 14 13. Syracuse University 177 12 14. Southern Methodist University 174 13 15. University of Southern California 173 15 16. University of California, Los Angeles 108 18 17. University of Alabama 93 16 18. Indiana University 80 NR 19. Oregon State University 74 NR 20. University of Tennessee 68 20

Others Receiving Points: U.S. Naval Academy (36), University of Pennsylvania (23), Washington State University (20), University of Wisconsin (17), Clemson University (13), University of Notre Dame (10), Harvard University (9), Northeastern University (5), University of Louisville (2), University of Tulsa (2), Boston University (2), University of California, San Diego (1), University of Central Florida (1).



Division II Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Central Oklahoma (5) 200 1 2. Mercyhurst University 147 2 3. Barry University 126 5 4. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 115 7 5. Western Washington University 113 4 6. Seattle Pacific University 104 6 7. Florida Institute of Technology 48 3 8. Cal Poly Humboldt 47 8

Others Receiving Points: None



Division III Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. Wellesley College (8) 148 1 2. Bates College (2) 142 2 3. WPI 128 3 4. Ithaca College 122 4 5. Williams College 103 5 6. Smith College 97 6 7. Hamilton College 75 7 8. Wesleyan University 58 9 9. US Coast Guard Academy 57 8 10. Trinity College 50 10 11t. Rochester Institute of Technology 47 11t 11t. Clark University 47 11t 13. Pacific Lutheran University 38 13 14. University of Rochester 32 NR 15. Washington College 20 14

Others Receiving Points: Mount Holyoke College (15), William Smith College (13), Colby College (7), Franklin & Marshall College (2).