Texas, Central Oklahoma, Wellesley Continue to Top Pocock/CRCA Poll

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Texas (16)4891
2.Stanford University (9)4682
3.University of Michigan3894
4.Yale University38811
5.University of Washington3843
6.University of Virginia3725
7.Ohio State University3536
8.Brown University2957
9.University of California, Berkeley2758
10.Rutgers University2689
11.Princeton University25210
12.Duke University22914
13.Syracuse University17712
14.Southern Methodist University17413
15.University of Southern California17315
16.University of California, Los Angeles10818
17.University of Alabama9316
18.Indiana University80NR
19.Oregon State University74NR
20.University of Tennessee6820

Others Receiving Points: U.S. Naval Academy (36), University of Pennsylvania (23), Washington State University (20), University of Wisconsin (17), Clemson University (13), University of Notre Dame (10), Harvard University (9), Northeastern University (5), University of Louisville (2), University of Tulsa (2), Boston University (2), University of California, San Diego (1), University of Central Florida (1).

Division II Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Central Oklahoma (5)2001
2.Mercyhurst University1472
3.Barry University1265
4.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1157
5.Western Washington University1134
6.Seattle Pacific University1046
7.Florida Institute of Technology483
8.Cal Poly Humboldt478

Others Receiving Points: None

Division III Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.Wellesley College (8)1481
2.Bates College (2)1422
3.WPI1283
4.Ithaca College1224
5.Williams College1035
6.Smith College976
7.Hamilton College757
8.Wesleyan University589
9.US Coast Guard Academy578
10.Trinity College5010
11t.Rochester Institute of Technology4711t
11t.Clark University4711t
13.Pacific Lutheran University3813
14.University of Rochester32NR
15.Washington College2014

Others Receiving Points: Mount Holyoke College (15), William Smith College (13), Colby College (7), Franklin & Marshall College (2).

