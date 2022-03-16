Rowers Choice Publishes First Junior Rowing Poll

STAFF REPORTS

IMAGE COURTESY ROWERS CHOICE

The inaugural Rowers Choice youth eights rankings were released for the first time Wednesday, March 16. Greenwich Crew took the top ranking for women’s youth eight and St. Joe’s Prep topped the men’s youth eight rankings.

“Alex and I collaborated with Mike Wallin and Zach Eberson to create Rowers Choice with the goal of pushing the envelope and advance the sport of rowing,” CJ Bown said. “These rankings are the obvious next step.”

Twenty-four youth coaches, drawn equally from boys’ and girls’ programs in the six USRowing regions, vote anonymously to determine the ranks, according to Bown, who along with Alex DelSordo, co-owns Finishline Shell Repair.

Greenwich finished first in the youth eights at the 2021 Head of the Charles and will be early favorites for the June USRowing Youth National Championship in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

On the boys’ side, St. Joe’s also performed well at the Charles—finishing second—which figured heavily in the initial rankings which will come out every other week over the eight weeks leading up to youth nationals.