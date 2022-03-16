 Press "Enter" to skip to content

First Regular Season Pocock/CRCA Collegiate Rowing Poll Out; Texas, UCO, Wellesley Lead the Pack

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The first regular-season Pocock/CRCA Collegiate Poll looked a lot like preseason predecessor with few changes.

For Division I the only change that took place in the top ten spots was Rutgers and the University of California, Berkley trading positions. Rutgers was previously ranked eighth and is now ranked ninth. Cal took the eighth-place position. The University of Texas, Stanford, and Washington remained in the first, second, and third spots.

For Division II, the University of Central Oklahoma remained the highest rank crew with Mercyhurst and the Florida Insitute of Technology in second and third.

In the Division III poll, Wellesley remained in the top spot with Bates close behind with a margin of only four votes seperating the two.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Texas (17)4741
2.Stanford University (8)4702
3.University of Washington4653
4.University of Michigan3854
5.University of Virginia3715
6.Ohio State University3686
7.Brown University3137
8.University of California, Berkeley3009
9.Rutgers University2918
10.Princeton University25810
11.Yale University22212
12.Syracuse University20711
13.Southern Methodist University19213
14.Duke University17414
15.University of Southern California162NR
16.University of Alabama14715
17.University of Wisconsin13816
18.University of California, Los Angeles57NR
19.Washington State University5317
20.University of Tennessee4718

Others Receiving Points: Indiana University (38), Oregon State University (30), University of Pennsylvania (24), U.S. Naval Academy (18), University of Iowa (11), Harvard University (10), Northeastern University (6), University of Central Florida (6), Gonzaga University (5), Boston University (2), University of Minnesota (2), Dartmouth College (2), Clemson University (1), University of Notre Dame (1).

Division II Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Central Oklahoma (5)2001
2.Mercyhurst University1382
3.Florida Institute of Technology1343
4.Western Washington University1016
5.Barry University1007
6.Seattle Pacific University935
7.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University834
8.Humboldt State University468t

Others Receiving Points: Jefferson University (5).

Division III Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.Wellesley College (7)1471
2.Bates College (3)1432
3.WPI1273
4.Ithaca College1214
5.Williams College995
6.Smith College797
7.Hamilton College768
8.U.S. Coast Guard Academy646
9.Wesleyan University6010
10.Trinity College5011
11.Clark University479
12.Rochester institute of Technology47NR
13.Pacific Lutheran University4012t
14.Washington College2414
15.Mount Holyoke College2312t

Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (17), Colby College (16), University of Rochester (13), Marietta College (4), Lewis and Clark College (1), Franklin & Marshall College (1).

