First Regular Season Pocock/CRCA Collegiate Rowing Poll Out; Texas, UCO, Wellesley Lead the Pack

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The first regular-season Pocock/CRCA Collegiate Poll looked a lot like preseason predecessor with few changes.

For Division I the only change that took place in the top ten spots was Rutgers and the University of California, Berkley trading positions. Rutgers was previously ranked eighth and is now ranked ninth. Cal took the eighth-place position. The University of Texas, Stanford, and Washington remained in the first, second, and third spots.

For Division II, the University of Central Oklahoma remained the highest rank crew with Mercyhurst and the Florida Insitute of Technology in second and third.

In the Division III poll, Wellesley remained in the top spot with Bates close behind with a margin of only four votes seperating the two.

Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Texas (17) 474 1 2. Stanford University (8) 470 2 3. University of Washington 465 3 4. University of Michigan 385 4 5. University of Virginia 371 5 6. Ohio State University 368 6 7. Brown University 313 7 8. University of California, Berkeley 300 9 9. Rutgers University 291 8 10. Princeton University 258 10 11. Yale University 222 12 12. Syracuse University 207 11 13. Southern Methodist University 192 13 14. Duke University 174 14 15. University of Southern California 162 NR 16. University of Alabama 147 15 17. University of Wisconsin 138 16 18. University of California, Los Angeles 57 NR 19. Washington State University 53 17 20. University of Tennessee 47 18

Others Receiving Points: Indiana University (38), Oregon State University (30), University of Pennsylvania (24), U.S. Naval Academy (18), University of Iowa (11), Harvard University (10), Northeastern University (6), University of Central Florida (6), Gonzaga University (5), Boston University (2), University of Minnesota (2), Dartmouth College (2), Clemson University (1), University of Notre Dame (1).



Division II Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Central Oklahoma (5) 200 1 2. Mercyhurst University 138 2 3. Florida Institute of Technology 134 3 4. Western Washington University 101 6 5. Barry University 100 7 6. Seattle Pacific University 93 5 7. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 83 4 8. Humboldt State University 46 8t

Others Receiving Points: Jefferson University (5).



Division III Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. Wellesley College (7) 147 1 2. Bates College (3) 143 2 3. WPI 127 3 4. Ithaca College 121 4 5. Williams College 99 5 6. Smith College 79 7 7. Hamilton College 76 8 8. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 64 6 9. Wesleyan University 60 10 10. Trinity College 50 11 11. Clark University 47 9 12. Rochester institute of Technology 47 NR 13. Pacific Lutheran University 40 12t 14. Washington College 24 14 15. Mount Holyoke College 23 12t

Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (17), Colby College (16), University of Rochester (13), Marietta College (4), Lewis and Clark College (1), Franklin & Marshall College (1).