First Regular Season Pocock/CRCA Collegiate Rowing Poll Out; Texas, UCO, Wellesley Lead the Pack

The first regular-season Pocock/CRCA Collegiate Poll looked a lot like preseason predecessor with few changes.
For Division I the only change that took place in the top ten spots was Rutgers and the University of California, Berkley trading positions. Rutgers was previously ranked eighth and is now ranked ninth. Cal took the eighth-place position. The University of Texas, Stanford, and Washington remained in the first, second, and third spots.
For Division II, the University of Central Oklahoma remained the highest rank crew with Mercyhurst and the Florida Insitute of Technology in second and third.
In the Division III poll, Wellesley remained in the top spot with Bates close behind with a margin of only four votes seperating the two.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Texas (17)
|474
|1
|2.
|Stanford University (8)
|470
|2
|3.
|University of Washington
|465
|3
|4.
|University of Michigan
|385
|4
|5.
|University of Virginia
|371
|5
|6.
|Ohio State University
|368
|6
|7.
|Brown University
|313
|7
|8.
|University of California, Berkeley
|300
|9
|9.
|Rutgers University
|291
|8
|10.
|Princeton University
|258
|10
|11.
|Yale University
|222
|12
|12.
|Syracuse University
|207
|11
|13.
|Southern Methodist University
|192
|13
|14.
|Duke University
|174
|14
|15.
|University of Southern California
|162
|NR
|16.
|University of Alabama
|147
|15
|17.
|University of Wisconsin
|138
|16
|18.
|University of California, Los Angeles
|57
|NR
|19.
|Washington State University
|53
|17
|20.
|University of Tennessee
|47
|18
Others Receiving Points: Indiana University (38), Oregon State University (30), University of Pennsylvania (24), U.S. Naval Academy (18), University of Iowa (11), Harvard University (10), Northeastern University (6), University of Central Florida (6), Gonzaga University (5), Boston University (2), University of Minnesota (2), Dartmouth College (2), Clemson University (1), University of Notre Dame (1).
Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (5)
|200
|1
|2.
|Mercyhurst University
|138
|2
|3.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|134
|3
|4.
|Western Washington University
|101
|6
|5.
|Barry University
|100
|7
|6.
|Seattle Pacific University
|93
|5
|7.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|83
|4
|8.
|Humboldt State University
|46
|8t
Others Receiving Points: Jefferson University (5).
Division III Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|Wellesley College (7)
|147
|1
|2.
|Bates College (3)
|143
|2
|3.
|WPI
|127
|3
|4.
|Ithaca College
|121
|4
|5.
|Williams College
|99
|5
|6.
|Smith College
|79
|7
|7.
|Hamilton College
|76
|8
|8.
|U.S. Coast Guard Academy
|64
|6
|9.
|Wesleyan University
|60
|10
|10.
|Trinity College
|50
|11
|11.
|Clark University
|47
|9
|12.
|Rochester institute of Technology
|47
|NR
|13.
|Pacific Lutheran University
|40
|12t
|14.
|Washington College
|24
|14
|15.
|Mount Holyoke College
|23
|12t
Others Receiving Points: William Smith College (17), Colby College (16), University of Rochester (13), Marietta College (4), Lewis and Clark College (1), Franklin & Marshall College (1).
