Hydrow Adds Rafaee to Roster

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED BY HYDROW

A new athlete has joined the ranks of Hydrow’s growing list of rowing workout instructors.

The connected fitness company announced the addition of Aisyah Rafaee to their team today. Rafaee is Singapore’s first Olympic rower and is an athletic counselor.

“I think the best part about Hydrow is getting to do the thing I love the most – rowing,” Rafaee said. “There was a period of time when I absolutely hated the sport – I had been in it for so long and felt like I never wanted to be back in a boat again. Hydrow has given me this opportunity to fall back in love with the sport.”

Read the full release here.