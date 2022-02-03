USRowing Announces Election Results

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Today USRowing announced the results of its 2022 Regional Representative election. The election included the appointment of three new board of directors members and two new regional referee coordinators.

The three new board members are Stephen N. Ciraolo who will represent the Atlantic region, Marnie Stahl who will represent the Central region, and Sharon Wienbar who will represent the Western region.

The two new regional referee coordinators elected were Michael Murphy who will represent the Mid-Atlantic region and Derek Blazo who will represent the midwestern region.

Of the more than 1,000 eligible voters who were able to cast a vote, 264 did so.