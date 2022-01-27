Bond Retires from Rowing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTOS BY ED MORAN AND PETER SPURRIER

New Zealand rowing superstar Hamish Bond is retiring from the sport.

The eight-time world champion, three-time Olympic champion, and recipient of the Thomas Keller Medal told Rowing New Zealand that now was the right time for a permanent hiatus from rowing.

“It does feel strange saying that I’m retiring but I feel very fortunate to be walking away while at the top of the sport,” said Bond. “Rowing for the bulk of my career has defined me as a person, I now have my family and other priorities and it feels like the right move to make.”

“Rowing for the bulk of my career has defined me as a person, I now have my family and other priorities and it feels like the right move to make.” -Hamish Bond

Bond says it’s he will take time to decide his next life moves and use the interim to focus on family.

“My main focus is family and being a parent for the next while and just working out my next step. I’m just going to take my time and enjoy the summer with my family.”

Read the full release from Rowing New Zealand here.