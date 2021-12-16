Virginia Set to Race Nearly Half of the Top 20 Crews in 2022

BY STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Virginia announced its 2022 spring schedule Wednesday, December 15.

The Cavaliers will race at least eight of the top-20 crews in Division I over six dates, starting March 26 at the UVA Invite, on the Rivanna Reservoir before the season-ending May 27-29 NCAA Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

Virginia—which placed fifth at the 2021 NCAA Championships—will seek its 21st ACC conference championship title in 22 years May 13-14, in Clemson, SC.

“We are very much looking forward to an exciting and very challenging schedule in the spring of 2022 where we compete with many of the top teams in the country,” said Virginia head coach Kevin Sauer.

Virginia races North Carolina, Tennessee, and the Univesity of Central Florida at home before traveling to Columbus, Ohio for ACC/Big Ten Dual against Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday, April 2.

They will also travel to the Big Ten Invite, April 16-17 in Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. April 16-17, and to the Longhorn Invite in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 20 where they’ll face defending national champion Texas.

The Cavalier women won the 2010 and 2012 NCAA Rowing Championships and have won team trophies (top four) 11 times and finished in the top five 17 times.