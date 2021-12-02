2022 World Indoor Champs to be Virtual

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 2022 World Rowing Indoor Championships presented by Concept2 will be conducted virtually.

The announcement—which comes amidst rising virus levels in the United States combined with the uncertainty of a new variant—is not entirely surprising.

“With the uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including new virus variants, potential lockdowns, and uncertainty in international travel, the Hamburg Organising Committee and the World Rowing Executive Committee have come to the conclusion after a detailed exchange to convert the 2022 World Rowing Indoor Championships to a virtual only event,” World Rowing announced.

The event was originally scheduled to take place February 25-26 in Hamburg, Germany.

Those currently entered in the event will have two options to alter their entries—join the virtual competition or get a refund.

The virtual qualification period closes February 2.