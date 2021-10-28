Heart of Champions Opens Friday

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO PROVIDED

After years of production and a title change, rowing’s newest film Heart of Champions (formerly titled Swing) will be released Friday.

The film, which features well-known actor Michael Shannon, follows a collegiate crew whose team is struggling to find the cohesiveness necessary for success in the sport.

“After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil and constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), and John (Alex MacNicoll). A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential. Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions,” reads the synopsis of the movie.

Heart of Champions was produced by Vertical Entertainment and has two familiar names on the credit roll with Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss who were executive producers.