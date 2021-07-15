USRowing Announces Board Changes

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

USRowing announced several changes to the structure of its Board of Directors today.

The changes, which include reducing the overall size of the board, are necessary due to the 2020 amendments to the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act and new United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (“USOPC”) compliance and audit requirements, according to a release from USRowing.

“After much debate and hard work, we’ve concluded this is the optimum structure to take USRowing to the next level,” said Board Chair Nobuhisa Ishizuka. “A streamlined, proportional, and balanced Board will put us in a stronger position to address the needs of all our constituencies, facilitate implementation of our vision of ‘one organization,’ and help to align it more closely with our strategic and financial priorities, while being consistent with USOPC recommendations.”

The changes include increasing athlete representation on the USRowing Board and its committees from 20% to 33%, reducing the size of the Board from 14 to 12, and rebalancing its composition to reflect 1/3 regional representation, 1/3 athlete representation and 1/3 at-large members.

“Regional representation will be reduced from six to four, at-large representation (which will include at least one independent director) will increase from two to four, athlete representation will remain at four, and the two Vice Chair seats will be eliminated,” according to the July 15 release.

“As we work to bring big and positive change to USRowing, this rebalancing of the Board provides a great pathway to gain the guidance and support from all our stakeholders needed to strengthen our programs,” USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus said. “This change will increase diversity of voices, expertise, and connections with our sport, all of which are critically important for the execution of my vision for USRowing.”